Double-killer who drowned auntie and strangled grandmother is jailed

A killer who drowned his auntie and strangled his grandmother to death in Derbyshire has today, Monday, November 21, been given a life jail sentence.

Christopher Whelan admitted two counts of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to his mental status.

He was told at Nottingham Crown Court this morning that he would serve a life sentence with a minimum tariff of 15 years.

The 21-year-old, of Dransfield Road, Crosspool, Sheffield, committed the killings at his 51-year-old auntie Julie Hill’s home, on Station Road, Shirebrook, on February 25.

He killed both women including his grandmother Rose Hill, 75, of Sheffield, who had been visiting Julie Hill’s house.

Whelan fled to London before contacting police and confessing to the killings.