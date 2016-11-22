Flood warnings remain in place in Derbyshire

Nearly 30 flood warnings remain in place in Derbyshire this morning after heavy rain yesterday.

The warnings can be viewed on the Environment Agency website.

There is still standing water on some roads across the area and drivers are being urged to take extra care.

Derbyshire's emergency services say they have been inundated with reports of flooding.

