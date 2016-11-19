Weather forecast for the East Midlands: severe weather warning Saturday November 19

A severe weather warning for ice in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire has been issued.

The yellow warning for “wintry showers leading to the possibility of ice forming” has been put in place from 3.25am until 10am today.

Wintry showers, mainly across the Peak District, will tend to weaken through the day. Elsewhere, it will be mainly dry with bright or sunny periods. Still feeling rather cold in the westerly breeze, although winds decreasing later. Maximum Temperature 7 °C.

Tonight will be mainly dry with clear periods at first, allowing an early frost to develop. After midnight, cloud, rain, and initially hill snow, spreading from south with strong winds. Minimum Temperature -1 °C.

On Sunday there will be some heavy morning showers, weakening into the afternoon, with drier and brighter interludes developing. Windy at times, and feeling rather cold. Maximum Temperature 9 °C.