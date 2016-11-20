Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Sunday November 20

Storm Angus which saw gales of 97 mph in Southern England overnight missed the East Midlands, but there was a night of heavy rain for us.

Today will be cold and cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy initially then easing this afternoon while mostly clearing eastwards.

Highest temperatures will be along the coast, but it will feel cold here as it becomes windy later, with a chance of gales developing. Maximum Temperature 9 °C.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells at first, perhaps an odd coastal shower, with a slight frost developing. Then cloud spreads northwards, temperatures rise slightly, and rain reaches southern areas later. Minimum Temperature -1 °C.

Monday rain across southern areas will move north, perhaps temporarily turning to snow over the Peak District. Brighter conditions follow across southern areas, along with heavy showers. Lincolnshire coast becomes windy.