Tributes to a legend of local football, Tom Brocklehurst

Tributes have flooded in for one of Derbyshire football’s most respected stalwarts, Tom Brocklehurst, who has died at the age of 101.

Mr Brocklehurst, who was president of Derbyshire County FA and a life member, devoted his life to local football and was respected as a legendary figure in the game. In 2005, he was rewarded for his voluntary work when Princess Anne presented with the prestigious Torch Award.

Only last year, dozens of family and friends attended his 100th birthday party, which was held at Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium. Among those present as Tom posed for numerous photos were his son, David, and daughter, Jean Coxhead.

The League One club led the tributes by issuing this statement: “Club officials are very sorry to hear that Tom has passed away. He made a hugely significant contribution to football in the Derbyshire area and leaves a lasting legacy.

“His 100th birthday party was held at the Proact and the large number of attendees was testament to his popularity. The thoughts of everyone at Chesterfield Football Club are with Tom’s family and friends at this time.”

Mr Brocklehurst, of Holymoorside, held a passion for football stretching back many years through his involvement with Holymoorside FC and the Chesterfield and District Amateur League. Between 1988 and 1996, he also served the Sheffield and Hallamshire County FA.

In 2000, he was appointed president of Derbyshire County FA, whose spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tom on the evening of Wednesday, November 2.

“Tom was a true gentleman, whose love for football and meeting people through the game meant he was involved for many years.

“He has held many roles, including secretary of Holymoorside Football Club and member of the Chesterfield and District Amateur League in various positions. He was also a pivotal member of the Chesterfield Divisional Committee.

“He was ever present at local matches and also supported the Derbyshire representative side on their outings. In 1983, he received his long service award for services to football and he was also honoured with the Torch Award, which he received from The Princess Royal.

“Tom was a stalwart of the game and will be sadly missed by all, not just in Derbyshire but also further afield. The Derbyshire County FA sends its thoughts and sympathy to the family.”

Mr Brocklehurst’s funeral will take place on Monday, November 14 (9.50 am) at Chesterfield Crematorium on Chesterfield Road. Family flowers only.