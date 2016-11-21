Spotlight is on talented comics

Spotlight Comedy Club returns to The Winding Wheel in Chesterfield on November 24.

On the bill will be Danny McLoughlin, Lee Kyle, Catherine Scott and Jim Bayes, plus your regular compere Anthony J Brown (pictured).

Quick wits and sharp material have seen Danny McLoughlin firmly establish himself as one of the country’s premier comics. A highly regarded MC and sought after name on any circuit bill, Danny regularly performs at the UK’s biggest clubs including The Comedy Store, The Glee clubs and Komedia, as well as having appeared at many of the country’s music festivals including Latitude and Leeds.

During his career, Danny has also supported a number of acts on tour including Sean Lock, Micky Flanagan, Sarah Millican and Doc Brown and appeared on One Night Stand for Dave.

Described by the BBC as a ‘top up-and-coming comedy performer’, Lee Kyle has written for Radio 4 and appeared on BBC Radio’s Jesting About as well as 4 Extra’s History of Geordie Comedy. He hosts the successful Which is the Best? podcast and has a Youtube video with 2.5 million views.

Catherine Scott is a diminutive, wit as heard on BBC Radio’s Jesting About, while Jim Bayes is endearing and likeable, Jim is a frustrated Yorkshire man with the ability to make excellent and thoughtful observations as well as having an eye for the absurd.

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm show. Call the box office on 01246 345222.