Saint and singers at Bakewell

Bakewell Choral Society has chosen the seasonal work Saint Nicolas by Benjamin Britten to perform at their upcoming concert.

Britten wrote Saint Nicolas in 1948 and it presents legendary incidents in the life of Nicolas, patron saint of children, seamen, and travellers. It is a great audience piece, painting a dramatically bold portrait of the saint’s character, exaggerating the legends and glory that have accumulated over the centuries around Nicolas’s story.

This work, together with Pergolesi’s Magnificat and two Purcell anthems, will be performed by the society at the Parish Church in Bakewell on Saturday, November 26, at 7.30pm.

The society will be joined by young people aged 10 to 13 from S. Anselm’s Chapel Choir, and accompanied by strings and percussion from South Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra. Peter Heginbotham will play the organ.

Tickets are £12 (students and accompanied children free) and available from members of the choir, Bakewell Bookshop, Matlock Street, Bakewell, 01629 812818, or on the door.

For further details contact www.bakewellchoral.org