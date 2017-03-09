REVIEW: Cadbury World.....a tasty day out for the whole family

It perhaps goes without saying that, for chocaholics, Cadbury World is the stuff of sweet-tasting dreams.....but this wonderful attraction is so much more for the whole family.

Our trip to the Bournville site was a fantastic experience — and a chance to discover a company which has a history just as rich as it’s iconic Dairy Milk range.

The venue combines traditional factory buildings with sparkling new structures that house a terrific range of high-tech and interactive experiences.

But there is no mistaking that the heritage of Cadbury is rooted in its founding family, which not only revolutionised the world of chocolate and production but also revolutionised the way a firm looked after its workers.

For Cadbury is a trailblazer in many ways, perhaps most notably how the owning family, at its own expense, began to provide housing, schools, facilities and a community around the Bournville site for its workers — a legacy that is still apparent today.

History plays a big part in the Cadbury World adventure — taking in a model version of Bull Street in Birmingham where founder John Cadbury had his first shop, the Bournville Experience and the history of chocolate making.

But don’t worry, this is still an attraction for the 21st century.

Fuelled by a handful of Dairy Milk, Crunchie, Cadbury Buttons and a Curly Wurly, perhaps the best example of this is the wonderful 4D Chocolate Adventure where you get to ride the Crunchie Rollercoaster and meet classic characters such as Freddo and the Caramel Bunny on board a Creme Egg airship.

The use of technology at Cadbury World is superbly balanced with education and fun, which is encapsulated by the story of making chocolate, which is an ideal starting point after you have travelled through the Aztec Jungle where you are transported back more than 1,000 years to find out about the origins of the cocoa bean (the foundation of chocolate) in Mexico.

Then there is the fun of Cadabra where you enjoy a sometimes psychedelic ride on board a Beanmobile.

And a must for your visit is to have your photo taken at the green screen — a feature that then sees you and your loved ones superimposed into a colourful bathtub, on board a flying Dairy Milk or crossing the finishing line on a chocolate racetrack!

It is almost impossible to cover everything that is available at Cadbury World, which has continued to move with the times.

Purple Planet gives kids the chance to get hands on and have some fun, including smashing open Cadbury chocolate on a projected floor.

Advertising Avenue brings back those classic Cadbury adverts from years gone by and includes the chance to see the Cadbury gorilla playing the drums live.

There are also chocolate-making demonstrations and insight into manufacturing and the chance for the young ones to burn off energy in

African Adventure zone.

And on depending when you visit, there are also plenty of seasonal attractions which you can find out more about by clicking here to visit the Cadbury World website.

By this stage your are probably gasping for a cuppa and to this end there is a beautiful cafe and dining areaa — and a refreshments stand outside.

And if you are still gagging for a slab of chocolate, the world’s biggest Cadbury shop to explore.

I can’t speak highly enough of Cadbury World.....a wonderful day out and something not to be missed. Now, where is my Dairy Milk?

For more information on ticket prices visit www.cadburyworld.co.uk.