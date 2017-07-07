Russell Grant’s weekly horoscopes

Russell Grant here with your horoscopes for the week beginning July 8.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

A promotion or new job will have a transformative effect on your career. At long last, you’ll be able to exercise your leadership ability in an effective way. Transforming a struggling department will be a welcome challenge. You’ll enjoy bringing out the best in workers who were discouraged by the previous regime. Take care not to neglect your family at this pivotal time. By spending quality time with your nearest and dearest, you can handle public pressure.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

Your academic achievements could be significant. You might get an advanced degree or pass a test with flying colours. If you’re not involved with any formal tests or assessments, you could find success comes to you in other ways. Any way you slice it, you’ll be advancing to a higher level of achievement. Don’t get caught up in petty problems. If a gadget breaks, take it in your stride. Enjoy being unplugged from the modern world.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Money from an inheritance, legal settlement or dividend will allow you to make some impressive changes. Buying a home or car will cultivate the financial security you crave. Despite this windfall, you should be resourceful with earned income. Get into the habit of putting a portion of each pay packet into savings. Having a financial cushion will help you rest and relax. Spending time with your family will be rewarding; they’ll ease your restless energy.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23)

A business or romantic partnership will put you in a position of power. You’ve been blessed with impressive leadership ability. Take this opportunity to expand people’s access to valuable resources. Nothing makes you feel better than helping the most vulnerable members of society. When it comes to dealing with a difficult client, patient or customer, it’s best to defer to their needs. Insisting on doing things your way will result in an unfortunate loss.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

Overcoming a health challenge will cause you to breathe a sigh of relief. You’ve worked hard to give your body the support it needs to thrive. Now that you’ve cleared this obstacle, you’ll be able to move on to more rewarding pursuits. Someone who invades your privacy needs to be kept at a distance. This pest is trying to find a chink in your armour. Although you’re annoyed by this probing, it’s important to know who is your friend and who is your enemy.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

You’ll reach a creative milestone that fills you with pride. Instead of resting on your laurels, you’ve worked hard to develop your natural talent. Consequently, you’ve generated some work that has surpassed even your expectations. Go out and celebrate. Friends may seem indifferent to this victory. That’s because many of them don’t understand how difficult it was to reach this level of mastery. Making friends with fellow artists will help heal this pain.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Big changes are occurring on the home front. You might relocate to a radically different area. It’s possible you’ll buy a new home. If you’re happy where you live, you could make extensive improvements to your current abode. The demands of your career may be too much to bear. Instead of trying to satisfy all the demands being hurled at you, try cutting back your work schedule. Taking a lower level job will remove the pressure off your shoulders.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Monumental news will arrive, changing your outlook. Now that a surprising turn of events has occurred, you will have to alter your course. It may not be possible to travel or earn an advanced degree. Instead of dwelling on your disappointment, find another rewarding way to fill your time. Getting involved with a local organisation will be lots of fun. Not only will you be able to make improvements to your community, but you’ll make good friends.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21)

An impressive moneymaking offer will arrive. At long last, you’ll be able to establish the financial security you desire. If you’re drowning in debt, craft a plan for paying your bills by a certain date. It may take months or years to fulfil these obligations, but don’t panic. Having a clear path to follow will relieve your anxiety about the future. It won’t be necessary to live on a tight budget. It’s simply a matter of keeping control of expenses.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20)

You’ll be given an award for all the hard work you have performed. People are impressed by your ability to maintain your composure in stressful situations. If you’ve outgrown a job or political position, feel free to leave. The best is yet to be. Your best friend, romantic partner or business associate will urge you to maintain the status quo. Although you want to please them, it’s better to follow your own instincts. Follow your heart and don’t look back.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

A spiritual breakthrough will occur at a dark moment. Breaking away from an oppressive situation will be liberating. A bitter enemy will issue empty threats. Don’t be afraid of the fallout. Your stellar reputation will protect you from unfair accusations. When you become frustrated by the gossip being generated about you, take some exercise. You have a tendency to overanalyse problems. A brisk walk or a trip to the gym will clear your head.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

A group project will come to fruition. Don’t be surprised when the team awards you the title of most valuable player. Your ability to bring opposing sides together in a spirit of friendship has been invaluable. Although you enjoy working with this group, it shouldn’t affect your personal life. Take time away from work for the sake of a romantic or family outing. Going on a vacation or just taking time out should take precedence over a big meeting.