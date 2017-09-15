This week’s horoscopes...

Russell Grant here with your weekly horoscopes from September 16.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

A project or endeavour is heading for success. Take this opportunity to show your work to someone who can help you grow and develop it into something special. You’ll quickly attract a loyal following. If you’re single, you could embark on a romance with an ardent fan. It feels wonderful being with someone who admires your artistry. A new job will be more complicated than expected. If you lack fundamental knowledge to perform well, sign up for a crash course.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

This is one of the best times of the entire year to buy a home or vacation property. If you’re not in the market for property buying, take this opportunity to redecorate your least favourite room. Transform a drab space with an uplifting colour. A budding romance could very well hit a snag. You’re reluctant to get seriously involved with someone who is financially irresponsible. If you have a partner who is a spendthrift, get together with a financial counsellor.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

A fun-filled pleasure trip will put you on the path to romance. If you get an opportunity to tour a glamorous city, take it. You’ll have a wonderful time shopping at local boutiques, eating at gourmet restaurants and enjoying spots of historic interest. Are you in a relationship? This vacation will rekindle your mutual passion. A property deal will hit a snag. Someone who is buying a home may back out at the last minute or financing might fall through.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23)

This is a positive time to ask for a raise or apply for a lucrative job. By demanding what you’re worth, you’ll have more money for life’s little luxuries. Use your extra income to upgrade your car, computer or phone. Having reliable equipment will make your professional life much easier. Traffic jams and cancelled reservations will wreak havoc with a trip. It may be better to postpone this journey for another time. Be as flexible as possible with setbacks.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

If you&’re single, you could fall head over heels in love with someone whose background is very different from your own. You’ll enjoy comparing life experiences and imagining what life would be like with this person. Are you already in a relationship? Surprise your amour with a lavish vacation. It’s time to spoil yourselves. A moneymaking opportunity will have significant strings attached. The nature of this work is unsettling. It would be better to hold out for a more enjoyable job.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

You will get a great deal signed, sealed and delivered by working behind the scenes. Someone who is impressed by your humble, diligent attitude will offer you an exciting investment opportunity. Take advantage of a generous retirement plan or tuition reimbursement programme; turning your back on such offers will be wasteful. Although you’re tempted to overhaul your image, don’t get a total makeover or doing anything drastic style-wise. Stay with a classic look.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

An influential friend will offer you a helping hand. Whether you’re launching your own business, applying for a job or looking for love, let this person sing your praises. You may not realise it, but they have the power to open doors for you. Never underestimate the importance of a glowing reference. Beware of listening to your inner critic. Although you crave a change of scenery, you’re afraid to take this risk. Going on a short trip will be surprising but stimulating.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

An impressive career opportunity is available, but you must have the courage to pursue it. Apply for a job that seems beyond the scope of your ability. You’re underestimating your abilities. People are impressed by your gift for making people feel special and valued and they will ask you to join their team. Say “yes.” It will take time to get into the good graces of your colleagues. Instead of forcing these relationships, let them develop naturally.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21)

Be gentle with someone who gets on your nerves. A compassionate approach will pave the way for a happier, healthier dynamic. You might even turn a bitter rivalry into a supportive friendship. Miracles can occur; be open to them. Don’t be quick to accept a job offer. Working for a petty, demanding employer will dull your creative edge. It’s better to hold out for a professional opportunity with a company that rewards risk-takers. Better things are ahead.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20)

Life is undergoing a powerful transformation. Go with the flow if you feel compelled to live in an entirely different environment. Moving to a modern metropolis or joining a communal living situation could be what you are inwardly searching for. Don’t be afraid to reject mainstream society; conventional living has been dragging you down. A legal matter will cause long-term problems if you are not careful. When given a chance, settle quickly out of court.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Committed relationships are always a source of joy. The knowledge you can rely on someone who is loyal, loving and generous is empowering. Use this opportunity packed moment to take a creative risk. If you’re single, you will meet someone special at an impromptu gathering. Be ready to approach an attractive person exuding star power; your chemistry will be palpable. Don’t be quick to lend money to a charismatic person. Keep your cash in the bank.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

You’ll be offered a wonderful job but it could be on a commission basis. Don’t worry about the lack of a steady paycheque. When you do what you love, you’ll easily outperform the competition. A series of bonuses will allow you to raise your standard of living. Believe in your abilities; they will pave the way to financial security. A partnership will involve more work than you expected. Your other half tends to palm off their responsibilities on you. Put your foot down.