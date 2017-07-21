Want to get into Alton Towers for free? You'll need a strong stomach....

Ever fancied a free day out at Alton Towers? Well here's how - but only if you're brave enough!

The popular theme park is once again running its Big 6 Challenge - but it's not for the faint hearted!

To earn yourself a free day out, all you need to do is go to Alton Towers and ride all of the big rollercoasters in one day - easy!

If you want to take part, you need to download the official Alton Towers app, and once you've ridden each of the Big 6 - The Smiler, Th13teen, Rita, Oblivion, Nemesis and Galactica - check-in by scanning the QR code at the ride exit.

Complete the challenge and you'll earn a free ticket to return to the park on a weekday between September 6 and 30.

See the website for more information.