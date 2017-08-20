Wedding venue adds luxury marquee inspired by Pippa

Belper’s Shottle Hall has invested more than £30,000 in a new state-of-the-art marquee after being inundated with enquiries from brides inspired by Pippa Middleton’s big day.

The venue has always offered marquee weddings in summer, but the new permanent structure is available to hire all year round.

Managing director Joanne Nicol said: “Just a day or so after Pippa Middleton’s wedding we started to notice the number of enquires for our marquee increasing.

“I think the reason for this is partly because there is just so much scope with a marquee and brides can start with a blank canvas, if they want one, to put their own stamp on it.”

Shottle’s Coach House marquee is not quite as big as the 100,000 sq ft version used by the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, but it can accommodate 150 guests for the wedding breakfast and up to 200 for an evening celebration. The marquee has underfloor heating, glass windows and doors, crystal chandeliers and a starlit ceiling. It is connected to a traditional stone-built coach house which is licensed for civil ceremonies.

Joanne said the decision to invest in it reflected a trend for bigger and more lavish wedding celebrations.

She added: “If they want to decorate the inside with pink blossom trees, as Pippa Middleton did, there is really nothing stopping them.

“And the other reason is probably the cost. To hire your own marquee, complete with heaters, dance floor, furniture and bar would cost in excess of £20,000 - far more than it costs to hire ours of the day.”

For more details, visit www.shottlehall.co.uk.