Your weekly horoscopes with Russell Grant

Find your star sign...

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

You’ll have a rare opportunity to achieve mastery of a favourite subject. Getting a degree or a vocational qualification, working as an apprentice or becoming an intern could all be on your agenda. The skills you acquire will make your confidence to soar. A passion packed encounter with your amour will give you an attractive glow that is impossible to resist. Don’t be surprised when doors that seemed sealed shut suddenly fly open. You’re on the path to self-realisation. Instead of playing it safe, take a few risks.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

Working behind the scenes for a hospital, university or government agency makes you feel good about yourself. Look into contributing to a pension plan or profit sharing agreement. This fund will allow you to enjoy a comfortable retirement. If you have a business or romantic partner, they’ll receive a financial windfall that indirectly benefits you. Are you single? You’ll meet someone who makes your pulse rate pound at an environmental group, antique shop or nightclub. Follow your impulses; they’re right on target.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Friendship could turn to romance in next to no time. Someone you have known for years could suddenly light your fire. Embarking on a serious relationship will bring welcome stability. If you’ve been looking for work, you’ll be offered a wonderful job with great fringe benefits. Being paid to do what you love will give you a new lease on life. Someone close needs to share a secret but do you need to know? Things could be changed irrevocably by what you learn over the next few days.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23)

Don’t worry about taking on even more responsibilities at work. You’ll do such a good job with these duties that you’ll soon be in line for a promotion. Being able to exercise your innovative leadership skills will be the answer to a prayer. Love is in the air. Let an attentive romantic partner wine and dine you. There’s a good chance you’ll get engaged or married. If you’re already in a serious relationship, you and your beloved would be wise to embark on a creative project together. It will be fun.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

You’ll get a chance to go on an impromptu trip. Visiting somewhere that is well off the beaten track will give you a special thrill. Don’t be surprised when you develop a passion for another culture. You may even decide to move overseas. Be guided by emotion, not logic. When you feel supremely happy in a place, it’s a sign you will thrive there. This shift will be good for your family, too. Are you single? You’ll meet the love of your life after establishing a comfortable home. Passion is in the air.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

Your family puts you on the path to financial stability. An inheritance, insurance refund or legal settlement allows you to enjoy more creature comforts. You’re a highly sensual person who appreciates fine furnishings, gourmet food and hand-crafted objet d’art. Treat yourself to a few of life’s little luxuries; satisfying your love of beauty will make you more attractive to love. A new creative opportunity looks like being an exciting development for times to come. Take things slowly and let them take their own course.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Falling in love at first sight could be a possibility. The chemistry between you and a knowledgeable newcomer is undeniable. If you’re already in a relationship, don’t miss a chance to show your love and affection for your amour. A love letter and thoughtful gift will be very well received. Go ahead and spend a little more than usual. A lucrative job is on the way. Getting paid to exercise your creativity brings out the best in you. You can excite the public’s imagination with an inventive mix of words and images.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

You’ll get a job offer from out of the blue and if you take it, it will help you along your way to long-term financial security.

Your ability to think on your feet will impress people. As a result, you’ll be invited to take on a quasi-leading role. Prepare to ask for a higher salary than the one you are first offered. You should be paid well for such serious responsibilities. Use some of your paycheque for a makeover. Splash out on fashionable clothes, give your wardrobe a thorough going over or restyle your hair.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21)

Your innovative approach to work and everyday life in general can be inspirational for others. If you’re pursuing a career in the performing arts, this is an ideal time to go on auditions. If you’re a writer, musician or designer, make sure to showcase the fruits of your labour. You’ll get an enthusiastic response to your work. When the stress of public life becomes too great, sneak off to a hideaway. Spending quality time with your beloved will be therapeutic. Get lost in each other’s arms.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20)

Moving to a totally different area of the country or even the world will be stimulating. You will be excited to discover how adaptable you are. Adjusting to a more relaxed way of life will enhance your spiritual side. You’ll welcome the opportunity to reflect on life’s big questions. Joining a creative team is strongly advised. You’ll enjoy collaborating with people who share your desire to create works of beauty. Stop telling yourself you are more practical than artistic. Nothing could be further from the truth.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Do you feel you want to join a club? Although such an organisation smacks of elitism, you should go ahead. Your fellow members can help you realise a cherished goal. They’ll appreciate your idealism and you’ll respect their accomplishments. It’s a win-win situation. Don’t be surprised when you land a dream job. The competition for this position was stiff, but the decision makers felt you were the best candidate by far. Your independent instincts will serve the company well.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

An unexpected moneymaking opportunity will fall in your lap. You will have to take on new responsibilities. Don’t let that scare you. Your kindness and compassion make you an effective manager. Instead of cracking the whip, you’ll find imaginative ways to inspire loyalty. You may have to travel for business or pleasure so make sure your documentation is all in order and be ready to open your mind to new or different ways of doing things. A steep learning curve puts you on the road to success.