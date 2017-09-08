Residents and businesses are getting the chance to have their say on the way the Amber Valley Borough Council’s car parking is organised to best benefit the community.

A review of local car parking is now being carried out and comments and suggestions are being sought to ensure that the car parks help support town centre traders and local residents.

The Council would therefore like to hear the views of car park users, town centre businesses, partners and non-users with a view to making changes to the current parking arrangements.

Two survey forms are now available - one for businesses and one for residents.

They can be accessed by visiting: www.ambervalley.gov.uk/parkingconsultation/residents and www.ambervalley.gov.uk/parkingconsultation/businesses