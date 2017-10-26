4,000 people have a say on Derbyshire County Council’s budget

More than 4,000 people have already had their say on how they would shape next year’s council budget.

The number of people responding to Derbyshire County Council’s six-week consultation is more than ever before as people take the quick online survey to give their views.

Residents are being asked what services are important to them and where they would spend more or less money for 2018-19 if they held the purse strings.

Council leader Councillor Barry Lewis said: “We’ve been working hard on the budget and by making bold decisions and doing things differently we’re on track to balance the books, including planning a council tax freeze for 2020-21 and 2021-22, as we know this is an expenditure that impacts on families.

“The response to the survey so far has been excellent and by using social media we’re able to reach more people than ever before and encourage them to take part.

“It’s really important to us that we hear the views of Derbyshire residents before we make any final decisions on how the budget will be spent next year.”

The survey, which is made up of five main questions, asks people to choose three areas where they think the council should spend more money and three areas where they think the council should spend less.

Areas which people are asked to consider in the survey include unlocking economic growth repairing and improving roads,keeping children and adults safe and investing in employment.

The survey can be found at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/budget and those taking part will be entered into a draw to win £100 of Amazon vouchers. The closing date is Sunday, November 12. People can also fill in a paper questionnaire available in libraries.