A cold, dry and sunny day for the East Midlands

The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today Tuesday, November 29 is for a cold, dry and sunny day followed by a widespread frost tonight.

It will be a cold start, with a widespread frost and a few freezing fog patches.

Fog will gradually clear through the morning to leave a dry day with plenty of sunshine, but feeling cold despite the light winds.

Maximum Temperature 5 °C.

Clear spells this evening will allow temperatures to quickly fall after dark with a widespread sharp frost developing once again, as well as a few freezing fog patches.

Minimum Temperature -4 °C.