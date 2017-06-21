A617 Hasland bypass to close for major roadworks

Motorists are being warned to expect delays on the A617 Hasland by-pass while roadworks are carried out.

Preparatory work to surface dress the five mile stretch of road between Horns Bridge, Chesterfield, and junction 29 of the M1 is expected to start on Monday, July 10.

Both directions of the by-pass will be closed overnight weekdays between 7pm and 5am from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14. On Saturday July 15, the eastbound carriageway will close from 5am to 11pm for surface dressing.

On Sunday, July 16 the westbound carriageway will close from 5am to 11pm. The diversion is the A61Horns Bridge to Clay Cross, Harris Way, Bridge Street, Furnace Hill Road, the A6175 Market Street to the A6175 and the A617, and vice versa.