Abusive booze-fuelled man is fined after he fell into the path of traffic

A foul-mouthed drunken man has been fined after he fell into the path of traffic and abused police officers.

Neil Theakstone, 54, of Marshall Street, Heanor, was found drunk and disorderly on Wellington Street, in Ripley, by police.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on Wednesday, October 5: “Officers were called out after a report of an intoxicated male urinating in the street.

“He was seen stumbling backwards and tripped over his own feet and fell into the road causing cars to take evasive action.”

Police helped Theakstone back onto his feet, according to Mrs Allsop, but he was repeatedly abusive so he had to be arrested.

Theakstone pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place after the incident on September 19.

He told the court that he has begun seeking help from the Addaction group to address his alcohol issues.

Theakstone added that he was homeless but the probation service has helped him to get accommodation.

Magistrates fined Theakstone £120 and he must also pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.