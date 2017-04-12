Alderwasley campsite adds luxury yurt to stunning views

The owners of an Alderwasley campsite are to open their new luxury yurt this weekend, offering some home comfort to their stunning landscape views.

Sharon Price, 46, and her partner Ian Stevens are preparing for their second spring-summer rush after opening Tannenbaum Campsite on Belper Road.

The land belongs to Sharon’s parents and she said: “Our family kept horses when we were growing up, but the idea was always to create something here that would give new generations the enjoyment we had as children.

“The campsite was struck by a freak tornado at the end of last year which wiped everything out. It was pretty demoralising but we decided it wouldn’t beat us.”

Now with added windbreaks, Tannenbaum already has two glamping tents for hire and this weekend will see the debut of a new yurt, complete with a real bed, luxury mattress, and comfy seating.

Sharon and Ian will also welcome visitors with a basket of treats, and even a bottle of champagne.

Away from the luxury, the site mostly takes a back to basics approach. It has no electricity, but is open to people pitching up with tents or motorhomes and lighting a fire.

It welcomes dog owners, and offers good walking and mountain biking routes, but its main attraction is a breathtaking vista, which stretches for miles and features landmarks from Heage windmill to Crich Stand and the power station at Ratcliffe-on-Soar.

Sharon said: “We built up a good customer base last year even just from people who live nearby. They want to get away from the hustle and bustle and it’s such a tranquil place to come and sit out.”

Easter weekend will see extra entertainment, with musicians performing by the fire on Friday night and children’s activities every day. More music and catering is planned for the Bank holiday weekend, April 28 to May 1.

It costs £75 per night to stay in the yurt, less for bell tents and camping pitches.

For full details, call 07929 345622 or visit www.fb.me/TannenbaumCampsite.