Angry man assaulted his partner after she had a positive pregnancy test result

An angry man grabbed and pushed his partner after there had been tensions between the couple following a positive pregnancy test result.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, February 1, how Ryan Shields, 25, of Darley Close, Staveley, had become enraged and verbally abusive to his partner before pulling her up by her shoulders and throwing her against a wall.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “They had been in a relationship for about three years and initially things had been good but things had deteriorated in the last couple of months and they argued a lot.

“At the time of the offences the complainant thought she was pregnant after she had a positive test and this caused arguments.

“She had been taking her children bowling and the couple had an argument and the complainant said the defendant could not come and he became enraged and swore at her and called her names.”

The court heard that Shields began shouting that she should check with a doctor if she is pregnant and demanded that she leaves and he switched off the electric as she was trying to charge her phone.

Mrs Haslam added: “He leaned over her over the bed and clenched his fists and she said are you going to hit me and he said I’m going to snap your neck and break your jaw and he pulled her up from the bed by her shoulders and threw her against a wall in the bedroom causing pain to her shoulder.

“He was very angry and she cannot remember what he said. She was screaming - telling him to leave her alone and she got free and grabbed her phone and rang the police.”

Shields accepted to police that he had an argument and lost his temper and claimed his partner had swung a punch at him and he had wanted her out of the flat. He also accepted pushing and grabbing his partner and that he had not needed to resort to violence.

Shields pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on January 16.

Magistrates sentenced him to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay £100 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was also given a two-year restraining order.