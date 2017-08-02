Apologetic motorist’s three-vehicle shunt left people injured

A remorseful motorist has been fined and had his job as a taxi-driver put in jeopardy after he was involved in a three-vehicle collision which left people injured.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, August 1, how Lee Wood, 40, collided with the rear of one vehicle which subsequently collided with a third vehicle which had stopped at a junction on Sheffield Road, Creswell.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said the lead vehicle of three came to a stop to indicate right and a driver behind suffered a bang from behind and her car was shunted forward and she collided with the car in front.

Mrs Allsop added: “As a result she had suffered whiplash with lower back pain and she does not like to be placed in a car and needs to know she can get out quickly.

“Another passenger in that vehicle in the front seat hit her head on the dashboard and has suffered short-term memory loss and whiplash and a rear seat passenger suffered injuries to his back and spent four days in hospital.”

Wood told police he had been coming down the hill and the traffic stopped in front of him and he saw it too late and tried to manoeuvre but another vehicle was heading towards him in the other lane.

He added that he had not been driving at any excessive speed and it had been down to a momentary lapse of concentration.

The defendant, of Wiseman Close, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after the collision about 2.30pm, on Sunday, May 28.

Wood told the court he had been visiting his brother and his mother had been in his car. He explained she was recovering from a stroke and when she suddenly stopped talking he became concerned and distracted as the car in front stopped.

He added that he was very sorry and remorseful.

Wood said: “I have been hit before from behind and it is not pleasant and I offer my deepest apologies to all those involved and I hope they are okay.”

The defendant also revealed he has currently been left unemployed as a taxi driver while he has been waiting for the outcome of this court case.

Magistrates fined Wood £200 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

His driving licence was also endorsed with six points.