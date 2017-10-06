Appeal after farm signs are damaged in Oakerthorpe

Derbyshire police are appealing for information after two signs were damaged near to the entrance of a farm in Oakerthorpe.

One of the signs which are located near the driveway on Chesterfield Road was pulled down and became damaged sometime between 9 am and 12 noon on Tuesday, September 19.

The same thing happened to another sign sometime between Saturday, September 23 and Monday, September 25.

Anyone with any information should call PCSO Meikel Miller on 101, quoting reference 17*414860, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of their website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.