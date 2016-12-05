Appeal for men to come forward after pub assault

Police are appealing for three men who may have witnessed an assault to come forward.

An altercation took place between three men outside a Belper pub on Friday, December 2 which left two men injured.

The incident happened outside the Greenhouse pub, at the junction of King Street and Green lane at 10.45pm.

Officers have launched an investigation and would like to speak to three men that may have witnessed the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Andrew Cocking on 101 quoting reference number 16000396815.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ section of the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.