Arrests and property seized by police team investigating thefts from vans

A policing team dedicated to investigating and preventing thefts from vans has made several arrests and seized power tools believed to be stolen.

An operation has been run over the last three weeks in response to an increase in thefts from transit type vans.

On Thursday, December 8, a search warrant was executed at an address in Carter Street, Allenton, and a large amount of what are believed to be stolen power tools recovered.

Two women aged 36 and 57 and a man aged 42 were arrested at the address, taken to the police station, interviewed and are now on police bail whilst enquiries in to the ownership of the tools continues.

Last week 21-year-old Jordan Porter, from Sheffield, was charged with seven offences of theft from motor vehicles across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 10.

Another man, 32-year-old Leon Cooper from Sinfin, has been charged with a theft of power tools from a van in Sawley. He will appear in the same magistrates’ court on Friday, December 23.

On Monday, December 19, a 28-year-old man and two youths aged 16 and 15-years-old were arrested in Warwickshire in relation to a theft of power tools from Netherseal in South Derbyshire earlier this month.

The arrest was as a result of information passed to Warwickshire police by the Derby team of officers and all three are now in Derby being interviewed in relation to the offence.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Nicola Richardson, who is heading the team, said: “We are really pleased with the results of the team so far. As we said when the operation started we understand how disruptive and costly this type of crime is to the victims and so it is satisfying to make arrests and place the suspects before the court.

“What is more important though is that we have seen the number of these types of offences greatly reduce since the team has been up and running so that’s less victims; something we are always happy about.”

The operation is continuing and the team is keen to hear from anyone who has information about such offences. To make contact with them call on 101 or send them a message online by visiting the Contact Us section on www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also speak to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org, who have offered a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to an arrest and charge regarding theft from motor vehicles in the county and handling of the stolen goods.