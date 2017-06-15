Banned driver caught with weapon after car crash

A banned driver was caught with a weapon in his car after he was involved in a crash.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard today, Thursday, June 15, how Curtis Pass, 19, formerly of Sheepcote Road, Killamarsh, was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Sheffield Road, Killamarsh, which left a passenger in the other vehicle with whiplash injuries.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Witnesses were travelling along Sheffield Road to Halfway and they saw a black vehicle driving in the opposite direction and it veered into the wrong side of the road and collided with their vehicle.”

Mrs Allsop added that Pass and another male ran from their car but Pass came back as the police arrived and he admitted that he had been the driver.

Pass told police he wanted to get his mobile phone from his vehicle, according to Mrs Allsop, so police went into the car and they found a baton after the collision on April 19.

The defendant told police he had bought the car four weeks ago to get to a scrap yard where he worked and he admitted he did not have any insurance and he was only a provisional licence holder.

He added that he lives in a caravan at the scrap yard and had the baton for his own safety to defend himself.

Pass, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in public, driving while disqualified, driving without due care and attention and without insurance.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said police had seen that Pass was injured after the collision and were about to take him to hospital when he asked to get his mobile to call his mother and that was when the baton was found.

Mr Brint added that Pass has mental health issues and after living in a caravan at the scrap yard he now lives in supported housing for young people.

He added that Pass had the baton for self defence because there had been burglaries at the scrap yard.

The probation service stated that Pass has engaged and co-operated with them during his post sentence supervision after he had been released from custody in December, last year, for a separate offence.

Magistrates fined Pass £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also given a further driving ban.