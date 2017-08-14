Becky Measures hails Wendy Watson, her 'caring' mum

Becky Measures has strongly defended her mother, Wendy Watson.

As reported earlier, the Charity Commission has issued its first official warning to the National Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline - which Mrs Watson established in 1996 - after it made 'unauthorised payments'.

In a public message to her mother, Mrs Measures said: "All you have ever done is care.

"You've travelled thousands of miles to be there for people who have had no one and invested your time and money - so much so you have been credited for it in various forms; an MBE etc.

"You have saved the NHS millions of pounds but more importantly you have saved lives.

"Not one person can take that away from you no matter how deluded and narrow minded they are.

"We shall rise strong and it is obvious from the countless emails and messages you and I have had that this is the case."

