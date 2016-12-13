Belper Arts Festival 2017 set to be biggest yet

Belper Arts Festival 2017 is set to be the biggest yet as it incorporates theatre, art, music, dance, comedy, literature, photography and film.

The fifth festival will run from April 29 to May 29.

Confirmed so far is Diva (A new play by George Gunby). When Hollywood star Virginia Wilson returns to England things don’t go as planned. Diva opens Belper Arts Festival 2017 in Wirksworth. The reason will become clear!

The Belper Arts Trail will incorporate live music, performances and The Writing On The Wall temporary poetry trail. Captain Dan and his motley crew will return for a third year of piracy and mayhem. With more than 100 artists in 50 venues in the heart of Belper, the trail attracts thousands.

Chris Foote Wood, Victoria’s brother, will be hosting what will be a sell out evening for Cancer Research on May 5.

A Victorian Day on May 6: Chris Foote Wood will be donning his persona when he performs his one man show The Genius Charles Dickens. This will follow An Afternoon Cream Tea With Oscar Wilde, featuring the Don’t Go Into The Cellar Theatre Company.

From May 7 to May 21, Belper Music Festival will take up residence in St Peter’s Church for a fourth year. The popular family concert and the Last Night of the Proms will bookend evenings that will include jazz, piano and light classical music.

Woollen Woods will take place from May 12 to May 21. Thousands of people of all ages visited the Parks Woods last year and were captivated by the knitted creatures. The festival 2017 will see an even bigger selection of the cuddly and the quirky.

Big Book Day will return on May 13, with meet the authors, workshops, poetry, performance and much more. A special workshop on self publishing will be a highlight.

From May 15 to May 21, a series of events will mark Dementia Awareness Week. Concerts, films, performance and a Memory Cafe will highlight how art can help health.

A Shakespeare Festival is in store for May 20. A day of the bard culminating in an evening of performance.

May 27 will see local children’s drama groups combine to present a show highlighting the talents of local youngsters.

On May 27 to 29, Belper Open Houses returns for a sixth year over the May Bank Holiday weekend. Artists open up their homes and studios, welcoming the public to view and buy.

For more details contact George Gunby on 07847 478250 or email nonnel@sky.com. Visit www.belperartsfestival.org.