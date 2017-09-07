Belper care home celebrates with new awards

A company that has five care homes across Derbyshire, including one in Belper, hosted an exciting new awards event in recognition of its staff. Milford Care invited staff, visiting professionals, residents and their families to vote. An impressive 430 entries were received across eight categories, including a Nurse Award, Palliative Care Award and Dementia Champion. See left for more.

The award nominations took place over three weeks with ballot boxes at each care home. A shortlist of finalists was drawn up with one finalist per category per care home. The 40 finalists were interviewed by a peer panel of ambassadors from each home, and were asked questions such as “what do you enjoy about your job?” and “how do you feel your work impacts on the residents’ lives?”

After careful consideration and scoring, there was one finalist selected per category, with the winners announced at the awards night which was held on Friday, August 18.

Sam Palmer, HR manager said: “Having our own awards has been something we’ve wanted to do for a long time. We have been delighted by the huge number of nominations we received, particularly from residents and their families. These awards are about giving residents a voice to thank and recognise the staff for the fantastic work they do, and this resident involvement is really at the heart of the Milford Care ethos.”

Milford Care has homes in Belper, Milford, Ashbourne, Alfreton, and Hucknall. Winners are: Nurse Award - Annie Cleare, Carer Award – Ruth Griffiths, Catering Award – Karren Chertion, Support Services Award – Mel Hickman, Leadership Award Award – Sarah Smith, Palliative Carer – Lee Waring, Dementia Champion – Jade Wardle, Residents’ Advocate Award – Donna ‘Dolly’ Stanton, Spirit of Milford Award – David Fox and Home of the Year went to Spencer Grove in Belper.