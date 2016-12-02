Belper choirs combine for charity concert

Belper-based choir BelCanto Male Chorus has joined forces with Belper School and Sixth Form Centre singers to help raise vital funds for the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) life-saving research.

An evening of Christmas, show and popular music will be performed by both groups of singers on Thursday December 15 at Belper School and Sixth Form Centre.

Cavan Carey, BelCanto’s concert officer, from Milford, said: “A very special thanks to our two sponsors, Ideal Solar Solutions and Manguard Electrical Security, who have covered the costs of hosting the event, enabling every penny of ticket sales to go directly to BHF.”

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. A raffle and refreshments are available during the interval.

Tickets, priced £5 for adults and £3 for under-18s and senior citizens, are available from Sid Harbey on 01629 55478.