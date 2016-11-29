Belper Christmas Food Festival will be bigger and better

Thousands of shoppers are expected to descend to the streets of Belper as the Christmas Food Festival returns this weekend.

The town council, which is organising the Sunday event, say it is growing is popularity and pleased it is returning for a second year.

Clerk to the town council, Liz Page said: “Every year we are getting bigger and better and I am really looking forward to the weekend.” There will be 85 stalls selling hot food, craft and gifts, cheese, chocolate and even pet food.

Liz said: “In 2014 we won the Great British High Street of the Year competition because we were vibrant and full of life and we want to continue on that success and keep making Belper a place where people want to shop.”

Over the last ten years the festival has become a firm summer fixture in the town and it was only last year it was decided to hold a winter one too.

Liz said: “In the summer there was more 10,000 people in the town for the festival which brings a massive boost for the local economy each year and we wanted to help traders, and give people a reason to feel festive.”

Unlike the summer festival there will be no live entertainment on December 4. However, there will be Christmas music and a grotto near the Memorial Gardens is being provided by the Rotary Club.

Liz said: “There will still be a great atmosphere I’m sure, but the winter weather is a concern so we have just kept it simple yet really festive.

“Now the Christmas lights have all been switched on the town looks so lovely.”

The stalls on Kings Street, Strutt Street and Campbell Street will be closed all day as the festival will run from 10am to 3pm.

Liz added: “I’m excited to see the town so full of people having a good time.”