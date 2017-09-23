Belper firms take top honours at regional business awards

Two Belper firms were among the big winners at this year’s Derbyshire Business Awards, celebrating success stories across the county economy.

Chevin Fleet Solutions claimed the coveted Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Mazars, at a glamorous ceremony on Friday, September 8, at the County Cricket Ground in Derby.

The Talk Staff team were thrilled to top their specialist category.

Set up by managing director Ashley Sowerby in 1998, Chevin has now established itself as the leading global provider of dedicated fleet management software.

Ashley said: “We have grown from, quite literally, my parents’ kitchen table to global success - but keeping our roots local.

“I am amazed at the quality of the businesses at these awards and absolutely delighted, personally and for my team, to have won the Business of the Year. I’m gobsmacked.”

It was also a good night for human resources consultancy group Talk Staff, who took home the Commitment to People Development award.

Director David Orange said: “We are delighted to win this award, not only recognising our success but having worked with our teams on their own individual success too. This is an opportunity for them to celebrate with us.”

The company has just announced that it will be opening a second office in the East Midlands next year, and doubling its workforce.

The awards are organised by the East Midlands Chamber, whose president Geoff Poyzer said: “The standard of competition was extremely high, all of the finalists deserve recognition.

“Despite the political and economic uncertainties of Brexit and the General Election, we have some Derbyshire businesses doing very well.”

A list of the winners and finalists can be found at www.emc-dnl.co.uk. Selected winners will go on to the regional finals of the British Chambers of Commerce Awards.