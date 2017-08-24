Belper Games gets ticket sales partner for 2018

Organisers of the Belper Games have agreed a deal which will see a local business handle ticket sales for the blockbuster event in 2018.

The Nottingham Building Society branch on King Street will play an even more involved role in the event moving forward, after bosses agreed to become the main ticket selling hub.

The Nottinghams Chris Williams with Jim and Kerry Bull.

This year, staff sold entry tickets to the games but their role will be stepped up next year.

Branch spokesman Carla Peck said: “We are really looking forward to being even more involved with this extremely popular event.”

As well as entry tickets, the team sold raffle tickets and set up a coconut shy at the event last month.

They raised a total of £84 which will be added to the event pot and shared between healthcare charities The Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust, Ataxia UK and The Scleroderma Society.

Organisers Jim and Kerry Bull recently visited The Nottingham to receive the funds and a signed Leicester Tigers’ rugby ball that was also used for fundraising.

Carla said: “A big thank-you to all our customers who dug deep and helped us support the 2017 Belper Games and the great causes it raises money for.”

The Nottingham support community activity in every area where it trades with nearly £100,000 donated every year, with a particular focus on grassroots sport.

n For more details, visit www.thenottingham.com.