Belper girls football team lend a hand at cafe

The Belper Sports Football Club’s under 12s girls team kicked off their boots to help a local cafe prepare for Mother’s Day. The girls helped to set up afternoon tea at The Perfect Cuppa, where they always go to relax after practice. Coach Kev Mizon said: “We love football but the girls also love cake and we’d like to thank Nikki and Alex at The Perfect Cuppa for their support this season.”