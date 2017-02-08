Belper man arrested over washing powder thefts

A 21-year-old man from Belper has been arrested after washing powder was stolen from two supermarkets in Amber Valley.

Derbyshire Police would like anyone to come forward who may have seen a man either at the Co-op on Station Road in Langley Mill or the One Stop on Market Place in Heanor allegedly taking washing powder and leaving the shops without paying.

The incidents happened on Wednesday, January 25 at 7.55pm and Thursday, January 26 at 7.10pm.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Adam Podam or PC Gareth James on 101 quoting reference number 17000038215 or 17000035784.”