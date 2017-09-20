Belper man jailed for three years for stealing bike from boy, 13

A man has been jailed for more than three years for a number of offences including stealing a bike from a 13-year-old boy.

Lee Billyeald, 44, formerly of Marston Close, Belper, pleaded guilty to the offences which mostly all took place during August this year.

He was convicted of stealing the bicycle of a 13-year-old boy from outside a shop on Gregory’s Way, Belper on Wednesday, May 10.

On Tuesday, August 1 he broke in to two cars in the Belper area, and he was also convicted of breaking in to a house on Nottingham Road, Belper, at about 3.30pm on Wednesday, August 2.

Mr Billyeald was arrested on Wednesday, August 9 and subsequently charged. He was remanded into custody and appeared before magistrates in Derby for an initial hearing the following day.

The case was passed to Nottingham Crown Court, and on Thursday, September 7 he was sentenced to a total of 40 months in prison.