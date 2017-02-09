Belper Mayor’s Walk for Life raises £2,500 for charity

After reaching home and putting their feet up, Belper’s 100-mile Walk for Life heroes have totted up the total fundss they raised along the way.

Mayor of Belper Gary Spendlove and World Transplant Games champion Simon Elmore reached the end of their epic journey on Saturday, February 4, accompanied by more than 40 supporters.

The pair spent seven days walking across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire to raise awareness of organ donations, organ transplants and the importance of carrying donor cards.

Councillor Spendlove said: “We were overwhelmed by the tremendous support of the local schools, hospitals, fire stations and police stations along the way.

“Hearing the many stories from people with first-hand experience was such an eye opener.”

Although fund raising was not the priority, they managed to collect more than £2,500 on the road, which will be split between transplant support charities.

Mayor Gary Spendlove (left) and Simon Elmore (right) visited many of the region's hospitals.

Coun Spendlove said: “It’s been amazing to see such generosity in action. Everywhere we’ve been there have been drivers slowing down to throw money out of their windows.”

To find out more about NHS organ donation services and enrol on the register, visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk.