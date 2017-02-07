Belper Neighbourhood Plan group to hold meeting on mills

The group preparing Belper’s first Neighbourhood Plan are to host two consultation events in the coming weeks on the future of the town’s mills.

The first draft of the town council’s development document is nearing completion, with the steering group meeting every month to think through the crucial issues.

As part of their discussions, they are seeking input from residents, businesses, and other community stakeholders—a process which has been highlighting many key considerations.

Group spokesman Katie Harris said: “We are getting really useful information and support from groups in the town and putting the many sections of the document together.”

As much of the designated Neighbourhood area lies within the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site, the development of the Strutts Mill complex is central to the documents ambitions.

To give all interested parties a chance to inform the group’s decision-making, they are holding a discussion workshop at Strutt House, on Bridge Foot, on Wednesday, February 22.

Katie said: “The session will include a presentation on possible new uses for the mills and then time for people to give any feedback we can then take into the Belper Neighbourhood Plan.”

There will be another opportunity to talk to the steering group when they take part in the World Heritage Site celebration day at the Strutts Centre on Saturday, March 11, where they will be giving a presentation on their progress.

If anyone wishes to meet members of the group on a more informal basis, they will also be at the Belper Transition coffee morning at No. 28 on Saturday, February 25, 10am to 1pm.

For more information about the Neighbourhood Plan, visit the group’s website at www.planforbelper.org.uk.