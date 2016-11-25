Belper on Film project is a sell-out success

A community film project aimed at bringing to life old video clips of Belper is to showcase the finished work during a screening at the town’s Ritz Cinema next month - and it’s already a sell-out success.

Belper on Film is a project run by Fleet Arts, working alongside film-maker Tony Hatton and musician Dave Sturt, of Freefall Arts.

The duo have worked all over the East Midlands bringing old film to life by showing a medley of film clips accompanied by specially-written music - and they had a burning ambition to do it in their home town.

So when Fleet Arts approached them to get this going, using funding from the local Harrison Trust, the Derbyshire Music Education Hub, Belper Town Council and Derbyshire County Council Members Community Leadership Scheme, they jumped at the idea.

“We have got some interesting and very varied footage,” said Tony, following their successful appeal for old film and video footage from the pre-digital era.

“It doesn’t matter if it is of a family or local event, a public space or workplace, it is all fascinating stuff: the clothes, the colours, the cars, the people all show what huge changes have taken place over the last few decades. We are really grateful for the people that have shared their film with us.”

The film will be accompanied by original music, from a small orchestra that has been pulled together especially for the project. They are writing some of the music with composer and musician Dave Sturt, which will be a mix of contemporary and classical instruments and reflect the mood and film footage.

Tony said: “People have said of the music from previous Past Lives events that it is not only highly atmospheric but has the quality and sustains the interest sufficiently that it could be performed by itself. In fact people have requested recordings – but so far all the music has been performed live and the Belper on Film project is continuing this tradition.”

The sell-out screening will take place at the Ritz Cinema on Sunday December 11.

Sarah Laman, who is co-ordinating the project for Fleet Arts, added: “The Ritz has a waiting list of people, hoping to pick up cancellations. But as it has been so popular it would be great if we can show it again in the new year - the more people who get themselves on the list the better, as we would then know there was the demand!”