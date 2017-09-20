Belper residents praised for their generosity

To celebrate National Air Ambulance Week (NAAW), on Saturday, September 9, a bucket collection was held in the town centre of Belper.

Volunteers handed out the special yellow cross pin badges in exchange for donations.

The generosity of people was fantastic and the response we got on the streets from the public was amazing and despite the mixed weather, we raised £677.88.

The week is a chance for air ambulance charities to come together across the country, giving a national voice, raising awareness of the lifesaving service provided.

The first nationally-coordinated National Air Ambulance Week (NAAW) in 2012 proved an excellent focal point for charities to raise awareness and boost their fundraising, and has grown each year since.

Air ambulance charities across the country receive fantastic support every single day from the community, businesses and friends of the service.

However, during National Air Ambulance Week (NAAW) all of the member charities get together to highlight the work undertaken locally and promote all of the hard work which goes on, not only during NAAW but every single day of the year in saving lives.

I want to thank all people and visitors of Belper who were so generous and helped raise this money for the DLRAA, as well as volunteers that joined me, Grace, Julie Fletcher, Helen Bailey, Kevin Tryner and Karl Bexon. To Julie Wells, senior manager, and the team at our Belper Boutique for proving refreshments to the volunteers. And last but by no means least to our pilot who did the fly over with the crew of Heli Med 54.

The DLRAA’s critical care paramedics, trauma doctors and pilots fly an average of six rescue missions a day – from medical emergencies, to road traffic collisions, to sports injuries, to industrial accidents. It relies entirely on donations to raise £1,700 needed to fund each rescue mission. DLRAA receives no Government or National Lottery funding.