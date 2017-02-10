Search

Belper Rotary Club welcomes new member James

The Rotary Club of Belper and Duffield has now increased its membership to 30 with the recent induction of its latest member, James Kerry. Rotary member John Scotney said: “James brings a fresh youthful approach to the club as he embraces its tradition of community support and service.” The picture shows him with president Coral Breach after his official induction as a member.