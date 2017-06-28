Belper’s Mr Potato Head put back together again

Belper’s very own Mr Potato Head has been put back together again with a helping hand from Gulliver’s Kingdom.

The figure, which is outside the town’s Methodist church, had its arm ripped off by vandals last week.

The repair work in progress.

But after an appeal by the town’s former mayor, staff from Guillver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath stepped up to help.

Jim Topliss, from Gulliver’s, said: “When we heard that Mr Potato Head was in a spot of trouble we thought we had to help out to put him together again.

“At Gulliver’s Kingdom we’ve got a wonderful workshop where we produce many of our attractions, like our dinosaurs, princesses and pirates, and we knew we would be able to help in this case.

“We are glad we could be of service and wish Mr Potato Head well for the future.”

Gulliver's Jim Topliss works on the damaged arm.

Mr Potato Head was a gift to Belper from its twin town Pawtucket in Rhode Island, USA, home to the original children’s toy.

