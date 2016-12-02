Belper’s new Aldi store to open next week

Belper’s long-awaited Aldi food store is set to open its doors to shoppers next week.

The new Chapel Street supermarket will be officially launched on Thursday, December 8, at 8am.

To celebrate the opening, Aldi will be handing out golden envelopes to the first 100 people in the queue, each containing a prize. Lucky customers will be in with the chance of winning a variety of prizes including a TV, Smartphones, Watches, Activity Trackers and bags of shopping.

Store Manager Kev Males said: “The team and I are really looking forward to welcoming customers into the store, and with some great opening week deals and golden ticket prizes up for grabs, we’re hoping for a good turnout.”

Aldi said the store, which stands at 1,254sqm and provides 156 car parking spaces, has created 30 new jobs.

Shoppers can expect to find around 1,500 product lines including fresh, locally-sourced produce, as well as weekly ‘Specialbuys’.

The new store will be officially opened by children from Belper Town FC Juniors, who will be wearing their new Aldi-branded football kits following the store’s recent sponsorship of the team.

The store will also be donating a range of Christmas goodies to the Claire House Children Hospice following the opening.

Following its launch, the store will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm, and on Sunday between 10am and 4pm.