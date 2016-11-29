Search

Belper Scouts promote dementia awareness

Badger Explorer Scouts from Belper became Dementia Friends as part of a campaign to improve life for people with the condition in Amber Valley. Helen Aldridge, dementia friendly communities co-ordinator, said: “It was fantastic to see such enthusiasm and interest in dementia from the Scouts. It’s another sign of Amber Valley leading the way in dementia awareness.”