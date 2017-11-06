Belper Tea Rooms group net £2,000 from fundraising auction

The fundraising group for a new tea rooms building in Belper River Gardens netted £2,000 for the cause with an auction at the Strutts Centre on Friday, November 3.

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson helped drive up the bidding on more than 40 lots with assistance from Vejay Pal, an auctioneer who lives in Farnah Green.

Charles Hanson got some help from local auctioneer Vejay Pal.

Organiser Dorothy Griffin said: “Everything went well and we had more than 110 people join us who all seemed to enjoy it.

“They were very generous in their bidding, and there was a brilliant atmosphere once it got going.”

The item attracting most interest was a visit to the Houses of Parliament, donated by MP Pauline Latham and sold for around £135.

Other items came from the Belper business community, as well as residents offering good deeds such as an hour of ironing.

Dorothy said: “It was great promotion for the River Gardens campaign, and we got a lot of positive feedback and some more ideas.

“Thank you to everyone who came and took part, and the River Gardens group for their support.”

The group hope to apply for planning permission on the building this month.