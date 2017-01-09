Belper teacher’s trio of images shortlisted for national photography prize

A Belper-based primary school teacher and photographer is through to the final of a fiercely-contested national competition.

Roxanne Bunn has had three images shortlisted in the Guild of Photographers Image of the Year Competition.

The Guild is a highly respected UK-based association for photographers which has members from overseas as well.

Each year it runs an online monthly photographic competition, with awards being given each month to the very best of the entries.

During the course of 2016, the competition attracted nearly 10,000 entries in four categories, and this week the Guild’s judges have selected just ten images in the various genres from the very best of the monthly entries.

Roxanne said: “I love photography and put a lot of effort into developing my skills.

“One way I do that is to enter the Guild’s competition. It drives forward photography standards month after month so it helps me push myself.

“The images I see getting awards each month are truly inspirational, so knowing just how high those standards are, to have three of my images selected as one of only ten to go through to the final from the whole year’s entries is really really exciting.

“I couldn’t believe it when I found out.”

The shortlisted images will now be printed ready for the competition final later in January, and the overall winner will be announced at a lavish awards night in a magnificent Jacobean mansion in Cheshire on February 4.

Guild Director Lesley Thirsk said: “One of the Guild’s aims is to drive standards and creativity amongst photographers.

“Our monthly competition certainly does that, for the standard of the entries we see each month is quite staggering.

“To have an image recognised by the Guild in the monthly competition is difficult enough, so to have an image selected as being one of the best ten in a category for the end of year final is a quite remarkable achievement, and shows just how talented a photographer Roxanne is.”

To find out more about Roxanne, visit her website www.roxannebunnphotography.co.uk.