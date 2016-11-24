Belper teenager’s pop-up eatery serves up charity cash boost

A teenager from Belper has raised hundreds of pounds for charity after organising a pop-up restaurant.

Elise Roberts, 15, created the ‘Diamond Restaurant’ at St Mark’s Church Hall on Openwoodgate, Belper, after deciding to take part in the Duke of Edinburgh Diamond Challenge which celebrates the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme’s 60th year.

Elise Roberts with friends in the kitchen.

The hall was transformed for an afternoon on November 6 and approximately 35 guests sat down to a three-course meal. There were seven choices on the menu, which also included tea or coffee and mints.

Elise, a pupil at Saint Benedict Catholic Voluntary Academy, organised everything, including recruiting her friends, who helped on the day, preparing food and waiting on.

She said: “I would like to thank everyone who helped me on the day, especially mum, dad and my friends who helped at the restaurant.

“Thanks to Morrisons Belper and Premier Record Fairs who contributed towards food costs, which was a great help.

“Special thanks to everyone who sponsored me and to all the restaurant guests who came out on the day and gave so generously.”

The Duke of Edinburgh Diamond Challenge encourages participants to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime DofE-inspired challenge to raise funds to help transform young lives near them.

Elise’s pop-up restaurant raised a grand total of £450, which has been donated to Girlguiding.

Elise has been a member of Girlguiding since the age of five and is now a Young Leader with 2nd Belper Guides.

She added: “I chose Girlguiding to be my charity beneficiary and the money will help girls to develop the skills and confidence that they need to reach their potential and become the young women that they want to be.”