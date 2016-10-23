Belper Town return to winning ways

The Nailers returned to winning ways after a Ruben Wiggins-Thomas penalty earned his side all three points at Rugby Town.

Belper went into the game off the back of a devastating 4-1 defeat to Rushden & Diamonds and would have been determined to get themselves a win after a display like that.

It would seem as if they had every chance of doing so as well, with Rugby wallowing at the bottom of the table at kick off, with them not earning a single point there all season.

The Nailers started extremely positively, with Ruben Wiggins-Thomas acrobatic effort striking the post just two minutes in from a Will Dennis cross.

This fast paced start from Belper continue, Alex Steadman’s volley inside the box looked destined for the back of the net, but Louis Connor saved well to prevent his side from going behind.

It didn’t prove to be Steadmans day when he was booked diving after claiming he had been fouled in the box by the Rugby goalkeeper. The ball came over the top to Steadman, but was too heavy and fell to the goalkeeper, as the goalkeeper went to clear the ball he appeared to miss it and many believed that he caught Steadman instead, however the referee thought that Steadman had gone down to easily as he added him to the book.

At half-time, Will Dennis was replaced for a more offensive option, with Ryan King taking to the field in his place, Dennis was injured however it seemed as if Nailers manager Charlie Palmer was looking to add width to his side by introducing King this early on.

Just 10 minutes after the restart, the Nailers received a penalty, Wiggins-Thomas made a darting run into the box with the ball before being smothered to the ground by Rugbys goalkeeper.

Wiggins-Thomas picked himself up to slot the ball into the bottom right hand corner of the goal to give the Nailers a much deserved lead.

But Rugby showed their fighting spirit and began to create chances regularly, with Danny Haystead supplying some fine saves to keep his side in the lead.

The pick of these saves came on the 78th minute, Rugby substitute Lewis Rankin had a superb shot from distance tipped over the bar by the Belper shot stopper to help guide the Nailers to victory.

This win ends Belpers run losing run of 3 games and extendeds their good run in away fixtures, with 4 wins from 7 games whilst on their travels.

The Nailers will now be looking to get this sort of form at home, as they face Loughborough Dynamo in their next fixture at the Marstons Stadium, a team who Belper beat 2-0 in the reverse fixture.