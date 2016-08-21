Belper Town set up FA Cup tie with Hednesford Town

Belper Town made an impressive start to their Emirates FA Cup campaign with a Matt Richards brace helping guide the Nailers to a 4-2 win over Basford United.

The Basford United players were clearly struggling to deal with the extreme winds at Greenwich Avenue in the first half of the game, with a number of their passes going very wayward because of the conditions.

Belper Town made the most of the difficulties that Basford United were facing as the Nailers opened the scoring 15 minutes in through Matt Richards,

His shot from 30 yards out went straight over Basford United goalkeeper Saul Deeney.

Just 10 minutes later this lead was doubled when Reuben Wiggins-Thomas picked up the ball around 25 yards away from the goal.

He carried the ball forward remarkably well as he breezed past three Basford United defenders before coolly finishing from the edge of the area.

This was not the end of the first half rampage by the Nailers as Matt Richards doubled his goal tally.

Some quick passing play by the Belper Town players ended up finding Matt Richards on the edge of the Basford United area and his hard and low shot was too much for the goalkeeper.

The Nailers would find the second half much more difficult to break down the Basford United defence as they were attacking into the heavy wind for this half.

However, Basford United were also having difficulty breaking down a solid Belper Town defence and often resorted to a number of shots from distance, none of which caused Nailers goalkeeper Danny Haystead any problems.

In the 57th minute, Belper Town brought on Charlie Gatter to make his first appearance for the Nailers after signing on loan from Burton Albion earlier on in the week.

Charlie Palmer will have been looking to bring extra quality into his defence and the young centre back should certainly do that.

Basford United got themselves back into the game in the 73rd minute when Mason Rowley scored.

The three goal lead of the Nailers was restored shortly after they conceded,

Alex Steadman brought down a long ball forward expertly, he then calmly took the ball around the Basford United goalkeeper before slotting the ball home and making the result a certainty.

Basford United did get themselves a consolation goal five minutes from time when substitute Ben Hutchinson’s free-kick was drilled into the top left hand corner of the goal,.

The Nailers will now travel to Evo-Stik Premier side Hednesford Town in the Emirates FA Cup 1st qualifying round.