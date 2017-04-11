Biker who died in Matlock smash named as David Crofts

Police have named a motorcyclist who died following a crash on the A6 at Matlock Bath as David Crofts.

Mr Crofts 73 of Holbrook was killed during the collision between two motorcycles this weekend.

A 49 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who saw the two involved motorbikes before the crash to come forward.

The collision happened on the A6, close to the entrance of Gulliver’s Kingdom, at 5.20pm on Saturday, April 8.

A bright yellow Ducati ridden by Mr Croft and a bright orange KTM 450e were involved.

Police are also asking people to make contact if they have dashboard camera footage of the bikes.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Sergeant Scott Riley on 101, quoting reference 17000147558. Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

