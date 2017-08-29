Blazing Bank Holiday brings crowds to Denby beach

The hottest Bank Holiday Monday on record saw people flock to beaches all over the UK, including one in Denby.

There was no cool sea breeze, but waves of visitors rocked up to Denby Pottery Village to get the feel of sand between their toes.

The factory has been welcoming families to the temporary beach throughout the summer, but last weekend drew the biggest crowd of all.

Retail director Gary Capell said: “Over the last 12 years, our Pottery Beach has become a regular feature of the local calendar during the school holidays.

“The amazing weather enabled visitors to fully enjoy all the activities we had over the Bank Holiday weekend. It was a real party atmosphere with donkey rides, crazy golf and a Punch and Judy puppet show.”

Visitors were also treated to falconry displays and a chance to meet friendly birds from rescue charity Parrots in Need.

It was a good weekend too for the pottery’s official staff charity, the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance, whose representatives held a sales stall.

The beach will remain open until Sunday, September 10, after which young visitors can continue to enjoy the pottery’s play area.

For older family members there is something new in store as well, said Gary: “Two new additions to join the Walter Smith farm shop are Selena’s Flowers and Laithwaites Wines, and we want to continue to grow the Pottery Village shopping experience.

“We recognise that we are becoming a firm favourite in the local area receiving well over 200,000 visitors a year.”

For more details and upcoming events, see www.denby.co.uk.